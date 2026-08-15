5 Best Lee Van Cleef Western Movies, Ranked

The 1952 Fred Zinnemann film "High Noon" is one of the classic Westerns that reinvented the genre, and young Lee Van Cleef was there for it. While the movie quite easily qualifies as a Gary Cooper joint, its sheer class and Van Cleef's turn as outlaw gang member Jack Colby make it a fitting film for this list — and a definite must-watch for a Van Cleef Western completionist.

Starring Cooper as Marshal Will Kane and Grace Kelly as his new wife Amy Fowler Kane, "High Noon" is a classic tale of a disaster that strikes when a law enforcement officer is about to retire, told in a slightly different way than usual. As Kane is about to step down from his position as the marshal of Hadleyville, he finds out that a cruel band of outlaws — led by the ruthless Frank Miller (Ian MacDonald) — is coming to town, with plans to kill him. This creates a dilemma: Should Kane stay and confront his would-be killers, or follow Amy's advice and leave the town posthaste?

Any Western fan can probably guess how things ultimately play out, but "High Noon" tells its story so well that minor predictability doesn't hurt it in any way. While not quite the most Van Cleef-heavy title here, "High Noon" is far and away the most decorated film on this list. The movie took home four Academy Awards (including Best Actor for Cooper), and its Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 94% proves its status as a true Western legend.