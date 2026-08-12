Where You've Seen Alice Chilton From Ted Lasso Season 4 Before

Contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 2 — "Curiouser and Curiouser"

The welcome, if uneven, "Ted Lasso" Season 4 might skimp on fan-favorite players from the AFC Richmond men's team, but it more than makes up for it on the coach front. Though the ending of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 took Ted (Jason Sudeikis) away from coaching soccer at the top level, Season 4 opener "Home" found a believable reason to bring Ted back to Richmond and start coaching the women's team. This, of course, brings Ted back in the orbit of some of the other major coaches that we've seen on the show so far.

While Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley (Nick Mohammed) is absent, two notable figures who have been screaming on the sidelines are back: Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is still helming the men's team, with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) at his side. Episode 2, "Curiouser and Curiouser," also adds another coach character in the mix: The Richmond women's team assistant coach Alice Chilton. She's set up as a prominent colleague for Ted, and her stony professionalism seems like an excellent foil to the more whimsical approach of her senior colleague.

Chilton seems to be the most important new character in the show's Season 4 by a fairly significant margin, and there's every chance that the actor portraying her will be followed by plenty of keen eyes going forward. Let's take a look at where you may have seen Tanya Reynolds before.