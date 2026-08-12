Where You've Seen Alice Chilton From Ted Lasso Season 4 Before
Contains spoilers for "Ted Lasso" Season 4, Episode 2 — "Curiouser and Curiouser"
The welcome, if uneven, "Ted Lasso" Season 4 might skimp on fan-favorite players from the AFC Richmond men's team, but it more than makes up for it on the coach front. Though the ending of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 took Ted (Jason Sudeikis) away from coaching soccer at the top level, Season 4 opener "Home" found a believable reason to bring Ted back to Richmond and start coaching the women's team. This, of course, brings Ted back in the orbit of some of the other major coaches that we've seen on the show so far.
While Nathan "Nate the Great" Shelley (Nick Mohammed) is absent, two notable figures who have been screaming on the sidelines are back: Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) is still helming the men's team, with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) at his side. Episode 2, "Curiouser and Curiouser," also adds another coach character in the mix: The Richmond women's team assistant coach Alice Chilton. She's set up as a prominent colleague for Ted, and her stony professionalism seems like an excellent foil to the more whimsical approach of her senior colleague.
Chilton seems to be the most important new character in the show's Season 4 by a fairly significant margin, and there's every chance that the actor portraying her will be followed by plenty of keen eyes going forward. Let's take a look at where you may have seen Tanya Reynolds before.
Tanya Reynolds has already made an impact in many productions
As you might suspect from the immediate impact her character makes, Tanya Reynolds didn't just waltz onto the cast of "Ted Lasso" without any previous experience. She's been acting in movies and TV shows since 2016, and even before that, she had a couple of 2014 shorts in her résumé. Her major entrance in the screen acting game came when she played main character Teresa Benelli in the food-themed Acorn comedy-drama "Delicious," opposite Dawn French and "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen. Early on, she also played the recurring character Sally in the star-studded Cinemax miniseries "Rellik" and guest starred as Lady Isobel Dunsany on "Outlander" Season 3 episode "Of Lost Things."
Reynolds went on to put in a steady stream of great performances in movies and TV shows. In 2019, she got her biggest pre-"Ted Lasso" break as one of the major characters on Laurie Nunn's Netflix comedy-drama "Sex Education," playing the raunchy Lily Iglehart opposite the likes of Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, and Asa Butterfield – not to mention current "Ted Lasso" co-star Hannah Waddingham. She also continues to appear in the short films that were her first entry in the industry, with some success: In 2023, Reynolds won the Jury Prize for best performance in a comedy at the Kino London Short Film Festival for her role in Charlotte Hamblin's dark comedy short "Everybody Dies... Sometimes."
"Ted Lasso" Season 4 is streaming on Apple TV. .