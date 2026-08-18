All 3 Maze Runner Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

The teenage experience typically includes times in our lives where we feel alone. Other times, it includes days where it can feel like your friends could easily become your greatest enemies. The three "Maze Runner" movies (based on the young-adult "Maze Runner" books from author James Dashner) tap into those universal emotions as well as adding more outlandish scenarios, like being trapped in an impenetrable labyrinth or having to outrace zombies and mechanical beasties. All three of these installments were helmed by then-future "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" and "The Legend of Zelda" director Wes Ball and were released from September 2014 to January 2018 by 20th Century Fox.

Though none of these three movies are enduring masterpieces, these Dylan O'Brien star vehicles certainly fared better culturally than the various YA novel movie adaptations that flopped. Plus, unlike fellow 2010s dystopian YA novel adaptation saga "Divergent," "The Maze Runner" actually completed its story on the big screen rather than leaving audiences with an unrealized ending. With these achievements under the belt of the "Maze Runner" movies, it's worth also asking what kind of artistic qualities these individual films possess. Ranking all three "Maze Runner" features from worst to best helps break down the artistic lows of these movies trying so hard to channel some of that "Hunger Games" success.

However, this ranking also demonstrates the higher creative points of these individual adventures. Such artistic peaks explain why so many people still enjoy getting lost in the "Maze Runner" universe.