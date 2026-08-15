5 Worst Submarine Movies Of All Time, Ranked

The submarine movie is a specific and fascinating subgenre of cinema. In these films, both the characters and the audience are trapped in tight, metallic confines countless fathoms below the ocean's surface. It's the ultimate isolation, a refutation of how humans are meant to be social creatures. That intrinsic subversion of societal normalcy creates compelling drama and claustrophobic suspense that's informed the best submarine movies, like "Das Boot, "Red Crimson," and "The Hunt for Red October." Plus, given how submarines were used in conflicts like World War II, submarine movies can be an easy road to doing intriguing period pieces.

The most beloved submarine movies loom large over both this subgenre and pop culture as a whole. However, there's no way every single submarine movie can successfully navigate the often tricky waters of filmmaking. For examples of how badly submarine features can go awry, just look at the five worst submarine movies of all time according to Letterboxd users.

These five features waste all the potential of the submarine film, as well as give cheaply made B-movies a bad name. Sometimes, low budgets inspire creative filmmaking. Unfortunately, these five submarine movies were cynically produced movies made for pennies and with little care. There's all kinds of cracks in their hulls, and the assorted Letterboxd reviews these titles have accumulated help sink them into the dismal depths they belong.