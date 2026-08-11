All 6 National Lampoon's Vacation Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

Doug Kenney, Henry Beard, and Robert Hoffman's 1970 spin-off of their alma mater's long-running satire magazine (The Harvard Lampoon) expanded its scope by poking fun through their subversive sense of humor. It proved to be a successful venture that led to National Lampoon becoming a multimedia comedy empire. National Lampoon doesn't hold a lot of social currency in the contemporary sense, but there used to be a time where that name used to headline some of the best comedies ever made, such as the fraternity-based "National Lampoon's Animal House." Their greatest success story, however, is the "Vacation" film series.

In 1983, "National Lampoon's Vacation" introduced the world to the dysfunctional Griswold family, who garnered laughs over the years through their inability to have anything go right for them. The culprit for their misfortunes mostly falls upon Chevy Chase, whose temperamental disposition as the patriarch of the family circus often lands his wife Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo) and their kids (played by a rotating series of actors) in trouble. Don't forget the unexpected run-ins with the disastrous Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid). You would think that the inaugural road trip from hell would put them off traveling altogether, but the Griswolds keep rolling the dice with their ticking time bomb of a father.

Audiences can't seem to get enough of the Griswolds and their incessant catastrophes, as they've followed them across decades with four mainline feature films, one television spin-off movie, and a legacy sequel. Some are considerably better than others, so crank up Lindsey Buckingham's "Holiday Road," check on any potential dead relatives in the back seat, and let's head out as we rank all six films in the "Vacation" series.