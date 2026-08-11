All 6 National Lampoon's Vacation Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best
Doug Kenney, Henry Beard, and Robert Hoffman's 1970 spin-off of their alma mater's long-running satire magazine (The Harvard Lampoon) expanded its scope by poking fun through their subversive sense of humor. It proved to be a successful venture that led to National Lampoon becoming a multimedia comedy empire. National Lampoon doesn't hold a lot of social currency in the contemporary sense, but there used to be a time where that name used to headline some of the best comedies ever made, such as the fraternity-based "National Lampoon's Animal House." Their greatest success story, however, is the "Vacation" film series.
In 1983, "National Lampoon's Vacation" introduced the world to the dysfunctional Griswold family, who garnered laughs over the years through their inability to have anything go right for them. The culprit for their misfortunes mostly falls upon Chevy Chase, whose temperamental disposition as the patriarch of the family circus often lands his wife Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo) and their kids (played by a rotating series of actors) in trouble. Don't forget the unexpected run-ins with the disastrous Cousin Eddie (Randy Quaid). You would think that the inaugural road trip from hell would put them off traveling altogether, but the Griswolds keep rolling the dice with their ticking time bomb of a father.
Audiences can't seem to get enough of the Griswolds and their incessant catastrophes, as they've followed them across decades with four mainline feature films, one television spin-off movie, and a legacy sequel. Some are considerably better than others, so crank up Lindsey Buckingham's "Holiday Road," check on any potential dead relatives in the back seat, and let's head out as we rank all six films in the "Vacation" series.
6. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2
Over the past two decades, National Lampoon has taken inspiration from "American Pie" by slapping their brand on a series of slapdash direct-to-DVD comedies. In that landfill is the only movie in the "Vacation" series to not get a theatrical release: "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure." The 2003 NBC made-for-television movie from director Nick Marck and writer Matty Simmons (otherwise known as the producer of the first three "Vacation" movies) isn't a true sequel to the 1989 yuletide classic, but a dreadful Eddie-focused spin-off that makes you doubt why you ever found this character endearing.
"Christmas Vacation 2" sees Eddie, his wife Catherine (Miriam Flynn), their teenage son Third (Jake Thomas) and Uncle Nick (Ed Asner) setting off on an all-expenses paid trip to the South Pacific on account of the bumbling dad getting bit in the butt by a monkey that's scientifically smarter than him. As expected, Eddie's antics get the family shipwrecked on a deserted island just in time for Christmas.
Quaid's performance in the other "Vacation" movies work because his eccentricities are utilized in small doses against Clark, as opposed to here where the walking disaster is the center of attention. It's the difference between an annoying relative coming over for the holidays, and being trapped at their place instead. "Christmas Vacation 2" also, curiously, marks the only instance of an actor reprising their role as a Griswold sibling, with Dana Barron ("National Lampoon's Vacation") returning as Audrey (which is wildly confusing, considering Juliette Lewis played her in "Christmas Vacation"). Crazy to think that Asner played two characters named Nick in two separate Christmas movies in 2003 (the other was "Elf").
5. National Lampoon's European Vacation
In spite of being responsible for such memorable comedies as "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" "Look Who's Talking," and "Clueless," director Amy Heckerling can only do so much for "National Lampoon's European Vacation." The 1985 sequel to the comedy hit once again reunites us with the Griswalds (intentionally spelled differently to play upon the family's German lineage), who receive an all-expense paid trip across Europe on a bizarre, pig-themed game show. From there, Clark, Ellen, Rusty (Jason Lively), and Audrey (Dana Hill) predictably cause trouble across England, France, Germany, and Italy. It's a movie that does what it says on the tin; albeit without the sharpness of its predecessor.
John Hughes receives a screenwriting credit, but it was mostly "Weekend at Bernie's" scribe Robert Klane who penned the underwhelming script for "European Vacation." The idea here is that the comedy derives from culture clash humor at the expense of the cluelessly American Griswalds, which sporadically works. There's a great running gag of Clark getting into multiple car accidents in the UK, only for people to keep brushing it off as a minor inconvenience.
Shooting on location does get some laughs out of Chevy Chase acting like a jackass in proximity to some of the world's most beautiful landmarks. But the episodic structure comes across as more routine than inventive. There's no escalation or through-line, barring a racy video that escapes Clark's camera and accidentally becomes an art house film, which really should end this couple once and for all. By the time it indulges in a lackluster car chase through Rome to recover a kidnapped Ellen, "European Vacation" is about ready to be over so we can go home.
4. Vacation
Every film that becomes a pop culture landmark eventually gets the legacy sequel treatment, and "National Lampoon's Vacation" is no exception. Rather than following Clark leading the Griswold clan on another crazy trip, the 2015 reboot from writer/directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein instead passes that mantle down to an adult Rusty (Ed Helms). A serious disconnect between his wife Debbie (Christina Applegate), teenage son James (Skyler Gisondo), and 12 year-old Kevin (Steele Stebbins) gives him the idea of repeating the first movie's road trip trek to Walley World. Assurances are given from the characters themselves that this "Vacation" will be its own thing, and to the film's credit, it almost is.
"Vacation" is at its worst when it capitulates to nostalgic beats, or a meaner spin on the girl in the red Ferrari bit. Still, about halfway through the film, this family starts to grow on you. Applegate is the true MVP as a former party girl who presents shades of sweetness, regret, and that hilarious through-the-teeth disdain that Chevy Chase excelled at. Gisondo and Stebbins get more to do here than Russ and Audrey ever did, and thus feel more complete. Helms is no Chase and to be fair, neither is the cameo-relegated man himself, anymore.
There's a tug-of-war constantly brewing within "Vacation" between dead-end gross-out humor versus hilarious sequences like Charlie Day's rapids instructor pushing the next generation of Griswolds to partake in his post-breakup death wish. It's one of those critically reviled mid 2010s comedies that's gotten slightly better with some distance. Slightly.
3. Vegas Vacation
"Vegas Vacation" is the odd duckling of the "Vacation" series on account of neither Matty Simmons, nor John Hughes, or even National Lampoon themselves wanting to be associated with it. So you brace for a stinker only to end up falling for its odd charms. The setup isn't crazy as Clark's bonus check at work gives him enough flexibility to take Ellen, Rusty (Ethan Embry) and Audrey (Marisol Nichols) on a trip to Vegas. Less time is spent on the road and more getting lost in the casinos. It's a bit strange that one of the most debaucherous cities in the country is on its relative best behavior for a PG-rated comedy. But once you acknowledge this has no interest in recapturing the edge of the first "Vacation," you'll find yourself settling into its laidback groove.
For starters, "Vegas Vacation" gives every Griswold something interesting to do. Clark finds himself trapped in a gambling spiral, a neglected Ellen grapples with being wooed by Vegas mainstay Wayne Newton, Audrey learns to let loose, and Rusty finds himself taking on the identity of the luckiest man in Vegas. A brief cameo from Christie Brinkley as the woman in the red Ferrari avoids falling flat on its face by punctuating the roadside reunion with a cute gag that's made even funnier when you realize everyone has aged — except for the Griswold kids.
Even stranger is a morbid yet sweet moment with Sid Caesar's lonely old man, which manages to find some semblance of soul within a maniac like Clark Griswold. It's hard to root against a movie that sees the aging family patriarch fail to win at absurdly easy games like Coin Toss and Rock, Paper, Scissors.
2. National Lampoon's Vacation
The idea of "National Lampoon's Vacation" emerged from John Hughes' "Vacation '58," a darkly comedic short story about a family getaway going horribly wrong. Once it came time to make a feature adaptation, a wise decision was made in switching perspectives from one of the kids to the father, and the rest is history. Every family road trip movie post-1983 owes a debt to director Harold Ramis for perfecting the formula of the vacation from hell. At the center is Chevy Chase's Clark, a quietly deranged father who decides to drive his family from Chicago to the Walley World theme park in California rather than fly.
Three decades later, "National Lampoon's Vacation" remains an excellent satire that eviscerates the notion of the easy family trip. It's a great concept because most folks can relate to itineraries falling apart due to every little inconvenience piling on, and ultimately making you wish you were home instead. Here, the Griswolds are prisoners to a hilariously passive aggressive father who lets his temperament, infidelity fantasies, and self-righteous presence veer everyone off course. There's a legitimate danger behind Clark's smile that makes him a much more interesting character than a typical frustrated screen father. But thankfully, "Vacation" is able to sustain consistent laughs beyond its darker moments.
Rusty (Anthony Michael Hall) effortlessly chugging beer, Ellen standing up to the cantankerous Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca), Clark's psychotic break in the final act, and an all-timer cameo from John Candy ensures ensures the film's place as one of the quintessential comedies of the '80s. It's also one of the best summer movies ever made.
1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Once a film enters established canon, it can often fall prey to an overexposure that zaps its power. For many, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a perennial staple among other yuletide comedy classics that, much like "A Christmas Story" and "Home Alone," have been merchandised to death. Thankfully, every annual rewatch shows that the third "Vacation" movie is indeed one of the funniest movies of the season. Not to mention that it's an endlessly quotable romp whose jokes haven't lost any of their potency.
Rather than navigating the nightmare of holiday traveling, director Jeremiah Chechik and returning writer John Hughes (returning to adapt yet another one of his short stories, "Christmas '59") transform the Griswold house into a chaotic den of disappointing dinners, unexpected houseguests, damaged property, and the surprising warmth of the holiday. Much like the original "Vacation," this film builds its laughs around the misfortunes of an event many families have experienced, albeit through a lighter lens.
Even the most destructive forces still reveal their humanity when things get too out of hand. It's very funny though to see the Griswolds lose control of a space they spend every day in. Clark's mission to cover every inch of the place in Christmas lights, Aunt Bethany (Mae Questel) saying the wrong grace, Cousin Eddie emptying RV waste in the sewer, and the ultimate holiday stress crash-out over your boss taking advantage of you are but a few of the film's many classic moments.