What Does 'National Lampoon' Mean & Why Is It In So Many Movie Titles?

From the food fight in "Animal House," to the misadventures of the "Vacation" movies, National Lampoon has been responsible for some of the most iconic and hilarious moments in film history. But what is National Lampoon, anyway? And how did that designator end up attached to the most celebrated cinematic romps of all time?

It all started in 1876. That's when The Harvard Lampoon published its first issue at the namesake university. The magazine — which is still in publication to this day — offered a satirical take on life at Harvard and its surrounding communities. Nearly a century later, in 1970, Harvard Lampoon alums Doug Kenney, Henry Beard, and Robert Hoffman would launch a spinoff of that legacy magazine, The National Lampoon. Much like The Harvard Lampoon was founded to parody campus life, The National Lampoon would poke fun at the entire country. The magazine proved to be a massive hit and would become known for its signature brand of subversive, oftentimes counterculture humor.

The magazine ended up being so popular that the National Lampoon brand would branch out into other media, including books, albums, live theatrical productions, and television. But it wouldn't be until 1978 that National Lampoon made its big screen debut, and it did so in a historic way.