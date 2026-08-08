All 3 Super Troopers Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

When most people attempt to form a comedy troupe in college, it inevitably fizzles out when everyone goes their separate ways. The same can't be said for the Broken Lizard boys, who continue to make people laugh since their formation at Colgate University in 1989. For over three decades, the over-the-top antics of founding members Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, and Kevin Heffernan have ensured their legacy as cult comedy sensations across film and television.

Broken Lizard's brand of comedy often lies within the natural camaraderie they share with one another. It's oddly sweet in spite of all the gross and sophomoric nature of the jokes they write together. While "Club Dread," "Beerfest," and "The Slammin' Salmon" have their devoted niche fanbases, it's safe to say that "Super Troopers" is what put them on the map.

The 2001 comedy follows a bunch of clueless state troopers patrolling the roads of the fictional town of Spurbury, Vermont — or at least trying, whenever they're not occupied with entertaining themselves. While successful in theaters, "Super Troopers" truly became a cult hit once it hit home media. If fans wanted to relive their favorite meowments with their friends, they could meow do so in the comfort of their home. That fervor ensured that this very silly early 2000s comedy (which critics initially got wrong at the time) would, surprisingly, become a decades-spanning trilogy.

It's almost difficult to rank all three "Super Troopers" movies in any kind of order because they share a lot of the same strengths and weaknesses, let alone plot structures. But here at Looper, we answer the call anyways. Without further ado, let's see which of these is the ultimate Trooper in comedy.