Spielberg's Favorite Sci-Fi Horror Movie Is A '70s Classic

Steven Spielberg loves few things as much as he loves aliens, having made numerous films on the topic, from "E.T." to "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" to his latest, the 2026 blockbuster "Disclosure Day." While arguably having never made a true horror movie, he has often dabbled in the genre, be it the monster movie trappings of "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park" or the more macabre elements of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." With all that laid out, it's not be too surprising to hear that the esteemed director has particular love for Ridley Scott's seminal 1979 film "Alien."

Back in 2005, when Spielberg was promoting another of his alien movies — his big-screen adaptation of " War of the Worlds" — he discussed his love for "Alien" in an interview with Cinematic Happenings Under Development. When asked why he decided to make a movie where the aliens are more of a threat, rather than the more innocent portrayal of his other films, he said making a "scary alien movie" was something that had been on his radar for a long time.

"I thought well why can't I try my hand at the kind of film that Ridley Scott made when he did the first 'Alien,' which was my favorite scary science fiction movies of all time," Spielberg said. "It was just something that I had always wanted to do."