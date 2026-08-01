All 5 Spy Kids Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

In 2001, the American cultural landscape experienced a classic example of a movie that became an unexpected blockbuster. "Spy Kids," an original live-action family film from director Robert Rodriguez, debuted in March 2001 to a significantly better opening weekend than anyone could've dreamed of, aided by great word-of-mouth and a fun concept of an entire family working together as spies that appealed to all ages. This shockingly solid performance didn't just add another financial winner to Rodriguez's track record. It also kick-started a film series that would keep producing new installments for decades to come.

There are now five "Spy Kids" entries, all helmed by Rodriguez. The series has gone everywhere from the streaming landscape to 3D storytelling to an island full of monsters and everywhere in between. There's so much going on in these chaotic motion pictures that it's easy to lose track of what makes these individual films tick. Ranking all five "Spy Kids" installments from worst to best, though, provides a fascinating look into the inner workings of this saga.

Such an examination inevitably reveals some cracks, including some sequels that nearly ruined the franchise. Still, going through the ups and downs of the "Spy Kids" adventures reaffirms the better qualities that have made these movies so beloved.