Carrie Trailer: First Look At Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Series For Prime Video [SDCC 2026]

"Carrie" continues to be one of Stephen King's most enduring stories. One of the most King essential books that everyone should read at least once, it's about a young girl who develops telekinetic powers and eventually uses her abilities against those who bully her at school. There have been several screen adaptations already, and now "Midnight Mass" creator Mike Flanagan is turning it into a miniseries for Prime Video, with the first full-fledged trailer debuting at San Diego Comic-Con.

For anyone who's read "Carrie" or seen any of the films, the broad strokes are there. Carrie (Summer H. Howell) is going through a rough time between the death of her father and her antagonists at school. All the while, there are plenty of hints of what's to come, as Carrie comes into her own both as a woman and a purveyor of immense psychic manifestations.

Young girls will always feel as though the world doesn't understand them, which means a "Carrie" adaptation will always be timely. And just as the original "Carrie" film from 1976 differed from the book in many ways, it looks like this miniseries will make some changes of its own.