Carrie Trailer: First Look At Mike Flanagan's Stephen King Series For Prime Video [SDCC 2026]
"Carrie" continues to be one of Stephen King's most enduring stories. One of the most King essential books that everyone should read at least once, it's about a young girl who develops telekinetic powers and eventually uses her abilities against those who bully her at school. There have been several screen adaptations already, and now "Midnight Mass" creator Mike Flanagan is turning it into a miniseries for Prime Video, with the first full-fledged trailer debuting at San Diego Comic-Con.
For anyone who's read "Carrie" or seen any of the films, the broad strokes are there. Carrie (Summer H. Howell) is going through a rough time between the death of her father and her antagonists at school. All the while, there are plenty of hints of what's to come, as Carrie comes into her own both as a woman and a purveyor of immense psychic manifestations.
Young girls will always feel as though the world doesn't understand them, which means a "Carrie" adaptation will always be timely. And just as the original "Carrie" film from 1976 differed from the book in many ways, it looks like this miniseries will make some changes of its own.
The Carrie miniseries will diverge from the text in some key ways
1976's "Carrie" is one of the greatest horror movies of all time. That doesn't mean the book can't be adapted again, although a miniseries has not been explored before. The new version will include a total of eight episodes, which should be plenty of time to explore facets of this world that you simply can't get into with a two-hour movie (although King's original novel was barely 200 pages).
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mike Flanagan mentioned one idea from the book that was left out of the 1976 film: "Something that the De Palma adaptation ignored was Carrie's place in the larger universe, that she's part of a sorority of very gifted women and just doesn't know it. The book absolutely points at that, but that was something we could pick up and run with." Stephen King's novel references the TK gene, which gets passed down through generations, allowing for many women to potentially possess telekinetic abilities. It's ripe territory for the miniseries to get into and show Carrie that she's not alone in the world.
Carrie's mother, Margaret (Samantha Sloyan), will also receive an overhaul. While she's traditionally been portrayed as an abusive figure, Flanagan has her isolate Carrie out of love (misguided as it may be) rather than malice. While changing aspects of the source material may make long-time fans wary, there have been plenty of "Carrie" adaptations already. The trailer for the new "Carrie" shows how Flanagan will put his own mark on this well-trodden story.