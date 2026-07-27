5 Western Movies With 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Let's giddy on up and talk about the Western. One of the oldest American film genres, this realm's cinematic legacy can be traced back to the days of "The Great Train Robbery." From there, audiences couldn't get enough of movies starring cowboys, charging horses, and dusty locales. That love has endured into the modern world with movies like "God's Country," "The Harder They Fall," and "Old Henry," and a slew of Western TV shows like "Yellowstone" and its many offshoots, proving this genre's enduring appeal.

Helping keep this reputation alive and well are the classic 20th century Western movies that are now regarded as the very best entries in this genre. This includes five especially revered Westerns that have scored impressive 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. There's nary a negative review in sight for these motion pictures, each of which takes the Western film into new exciting directions while capturing the endless visual possibilities of this rich cinematic tableau. There's all kinds of amazing attributes under the belts of these titles that the various reviews collected by Rotten Tomatoes help highlight.

If one was looking for the cream of the crop of a genre that's heavily defined American cinema, these five Westerns and their Rotten Tomatoes reputations are a divine place to start.