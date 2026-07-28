5 Most Rewatchable Cyberpunk Movies Of All Time

When setting out to define cyberpunk as a genre, writer Bruce Sterling famously described William Gibson's fiction as combining "lowlife and high tech." Gibson drew inspiration from the punk movement and the emerging hacker culture, but cyberpunk rapidly expanded beyond that defiantly underground foundation, with movies, comics, and novels reflecting contemporary anxieties through dystopian settings. The subgenre's ideas have lingered in the cultural imagination far longer than anyone initially realized.

There are countless classics in this enduring wave of sci-fi, and this isn't a comprehensive list of the best cyberpunk movies ever made. Instead, these are the following five films which we find ourselves returning to repeatedly; some of the greatest cyberpunk movies (like "Videodrome") are too bleak to throw on casually, while others (such as "Akira" or "Ghost in the Shell") remain narratively complex even after several viewings, and can't just be thrown on when we're in the mood for something exciting and familiar. This isn't to say that these five movies are less imaginative or offer less food for thought, but that we know them all like the back of our hand, and they still feel every bit as fresh as when we first saw them.

Even if they don't top any list of the best cyberpunk movies, these are the classics we find ourselves returning to, over and over again.