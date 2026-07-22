Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Review: This Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Is A Little Too Ambitious

In the opening moments of the pilot, we're introduced to a variant of the supporting players we know from "The Big Bang Theory." In this world, Stuart is still the owner of the Comic Center of Pasadena, and geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) is still a loyal customer, but everything surrounding the familiar set is in disarray. When Bert tries to haggle with Stuart for a copy of Batman #608, the first issue of Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's iconic "Hush" storyline, he does so with some lima beans instead of legal tender. There are zombies, giant killer moths, and a small wormhole in the store, the other end of which remains a mystery even to the customers who interact with it. This world is a haunting and fantastical mess until another Stuart from a neighboring timeline arrives, telling this Stuart that he's the only one who can set things right.

Along the way, the duo is joined by Denise (Lauren Lapkus) — in this timeline a former flame Stuart laments growing apart from — and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), here an unlikely warlord who has found a way to use the current predicament to amass a modicum of power. Armed only with a device created by Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) they do not understand how to operate, Stuart and his rag tag crew end up hopping across the multiverse, trying to fulfill this alleged new destiny.

The show plays fast and loose with the rules and intricacies of this complicated new status quo, engaging in meta-textual banter about the predicaments the characters find themselves in, hand waving away logistical hurdles with jokes and references when necessary, or alternately making an earnest attempt at actual genre storytelling when it fits. It means the show can, in theory, go anywhere and do anything, but that even with that freedom, it's largely content to be a straightforward sitcom. The otherworldly environs and the crazy obstacles exist largely as fodder to liven up the same tried and true narrative structures the three-camera sitcom has relied upon for decades.

When it works, it livens up an otherwise staid approach to comedy and feels like a somewhat logical extension of the theoretical conversations about science that audiences are used to from "TBBT." However, this experimental approach has one clear drawback, one the creators are clearly aware of.

The second episode's title sequence has a joke embedded thanking the viewer for sticking around another week, but openly warning them that this new episode may be nothing like the one that made them tune back in. The overall quality careens wildly across the 10-episode season, with the heights and all their related surprises and excursions more than making up for some of the more inert adventures in between. But it's fascinating how much stylistic and thematic overlap this show has with a pair from another prolific showrunner.