5 Worst Western Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

Giddy on up, y'all, it's time to explore the Western movie genre. Thanks to early landmark movies like "The Great Train Robbery," the Western is forever intertwined into the very DNA of motion pictures. The 55 best Western movies of all time have further amplified the bond between Western storytelling and cinema. Whether one is thinking about classical Westerns that littered movie theaters in the '30s and '40s or grimier, postmodern takes on the genre that began cropping up in the late 20th century, Western movies are impossible to evade. Just because this genre is omnipresent in cinematic storytelling, though, doesn't mean it's necessarily only providing masterpieces to moviegoers.

Anyone whose had the misfortune of sitting through titles like "Cowboys & Aliens" or "A Million Ways to Die in the West" knows that the Western can house subpar artistry, just like any other genre. For proof of how low the Western movie can go, just gaze upon the five lowest rated Western films on Letterboxd (ranked below from "highest" average user rating to lowest). These five features are total misfires that inspire the worst kinds of emotions (namely tedium) in audiences. To boot, they abandoned the visual majesty and creativity that often underpinned classic Western movies.

Granted, the individual flaws in these features range heavily depending on what went wrong in each movie. However, all five of these cursed motion pictures reflect the horrible reality that not all Western movies are created equally. They're not worthy of a hearty yee-haw, to say the least.