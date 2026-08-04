All 3 Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies, Ranked From Wost To Best

It's hard to make a good trilogy. Countless great filmmakers have tried their hardest to nail down a trio of excellent movies in one specific continuity only to have their trilogies ruined by one bad movie, if not more. Still, the greatest movie trilogies of all time prove that this creative endeavor isn't inherently doomed. One of those better trilogies, especially in the realm of superhero and blockbuster fare, are the three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. Writer/director James Gunn took these once-obscure cosmic Marvel Comics characters and turned them into cornerstones of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who headlined three lucrative films.

Once upon a time, adapting the Guardians of the Galaxy into even one tentpole feature seemed ludicrous. However, we now live in a world where three of these films not only exist, but also ended up being varying degrees of terrific. Ranking all three "Guardians of the Galaxy" entries from "worst" to best illustrates what creative miracles Gunn pulled off. Not only did he make people care about Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), but he did so while delivering grandiose spectacle and impressive creativity.

No matter their artistic highs and lows, the three "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies are tremendously adept at balancing earnest explorations of fractured psyches with dazzling music-driven pageantry. No wonder moviegoers everywhere are "hooked on a feeling" when it comes to these titles.