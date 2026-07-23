The No. 1 Movie On July 23, 1968 Was A Comedy Classic That Still Holds Up Today

More so than any other genre, comedies, no matter how popular they might be, tend not to age well. It's no fault of the films themselves, but sensibilities change from decade to decade. It's easy for jokes and gags to feel outdated after just a few years. But 1968's "The Odd Couple" doesn't miss a beat, because its simple premise is still applicable to this day.

Based on the Neil Simon play, "The Odd Couple" sees Felix Unger (Jack Lemmon) get separated from his wife, so he moves in with one of his poker buddies, Oscar (Walter Matthau). However, Felix's neatness and neuroses clash against Oscar's more slovenly attitudes. With slapstick, heart, and dynamite chemistry between Lemmon and Matthau, "The Odd Couple" still works today because most people will eventually get a roommate they just can't stand, even if they were good friends beforehand.

When looking at the number one box office films every week in 1968, it's a who's who of cinematic classics, including "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Rosemary's Baby." And on June 26 of that year, "The Odd Couple" reached those same heights for the first time. It remained in the number one position for seven weeks total and ended its run with a $44 million haul. With a reported budget of $1.2 million, "The Odd Couple" proved you didn't need fancy effects or spectacle-laden sets; you just need some very funny people to get audiences in theaters.