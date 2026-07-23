The No. 1 Movie On July 23, 1968 Was A Comedy Classic That Still Holds Up Today
More so than any other genre, comedies, no matter how popular they might be, tend not to age well. It's no fault of the films themselves, but sensibilities change from decade to decade. It's easy for jokes and gags to feel outdated after just a few years. But 1968's "The Odd Couple" doesn't miss a beat, because its simple premise is still applicable to this day.
Based on the Neil Simon play, "The Odd Couple" sees Felix Unger (Jack Lemmon) get separated from his wife, so he moves in with one of his poker buddies, Oscar (Walter Matthau). However, Felix's neatness and neuroses clash against Oscar's more slovenly attitudes. With slapstick, heart, and dynamite chemistry between Lemmon and Matthau, "The Odd Couple" still works today because most people will eventually get a roommate they just can't stand, even if they were good friends beforehand.
When looking at the number one box office films every week in 1968, it's a who's who of cinematic classics, including "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Rosemary's Baby." And on June 26 of that year, "The Odd Couple" reached those same heights for the first time. It remained in the number one position for seven weeks total and ended its run with a $44 million haul. With a reported budget of $1.2 million, "The Odd Couple" proved you didn't need fancy effects or spectacle-laden sets; you just need some very funny people to get audiences in theaters.
The Odd Couple laid the template for many comedies to follow
A comedy being number one at the box office in this day and age is rare. But in 1968, people flocked to theaters for a movie where the premise was "What if a neat guy lived with a messy guy?" The film's box office success was good news for Paramount, as it helped the studio have its most successful fiscal quarter since October of 1966. The film's legacy can still be felt to this day.
Some of the best comedy movies of all time have a similar gimmick to "The Odd Couple." Just look at films like "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" and "The Nice Guys" as proof that forcing two people with disparate personalities into situations together will lead to comedy gold. And perhaps it should come as no surprise to see "The Odd Couple" received many direct adaptations over the years. The first came in the form of an ABC sitcom in 1970, also titled "The Odd Couple." It would get revived in the 2010s, this time with Matthew Perry starring. CBS cancelled the sitcom after three seasons.
Another remake of "The Odd Couple" was planned more recently, with Dick Van Dyke and Ed Asner starring as the main duo. However, Asner's death in 2021 squashed the project. Basically, "The Odd Couple" wasn't just a successful film back in the '60s. It laid a template for many other movies and TV shows to follow. Sometimes the simplest ideas end up being the most lasting.