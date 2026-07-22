The No. 1 Movie On July 22, 1967 Featured Sean Connery's James Bond

Franchises are all the rage these days, but they're nothing new. In fact, one of the most successful franchises in box office history dates back to the 1960s, with its fifth installment reigning supreme on July 22, 1967. Of course, we're talking about "You Only Live Twice" from the James Bond series, starring Sean Connery in the legendary role of the British secret agent.

With a screenplay penned by "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" scribe Roald Dahl, the film sees Bond on a mission to determine what happened to some missing U.S. and Soviet Union spacecraft, putting him on a collision course with the head of SPECTRE, Blofeld (Donald Pleasence), one of the most powerful villains in the Bond film series. While Blofeld was an unseen presence in previous installments, this was the first time we saw this iconic antagonist's face.

"You Only Live Twice" first hit the top of the box office charts on June 28 of that year and held that position for five more weeks until it was unseated by "The Dirty Dozen." Still, the Bond flick made out nicely for itself, grossing a total of $111 million off a budget of only $9.5 million. It was a healthy total, but a step down from the $141 million that the previous installment — "Thunderball" — made just two years prior. A low budget ensured Connery's Bond films remained profitable, but a major change was about to occur within the franchise.