The No. 1 Movie On July 18, 1963 Was A Historical Epic With Elizabeth Taylor

1963's "Cleopatra" may be one of the best movies that runs over four hours in length and may have had a more impressive box office streak than people remember, but it also remains a fascinating Hollywood boondoggle that nearly bankrupted its studio.

At first glance, it might seem as though "Cleopatra" was a box office juggernaut on the scale of "Avatar." It makes sense given the star power on display, as Elizabeth Taylor plays the eponymous queen of Egypt, resisting the influence of Rome while sparking a romance with Caesar's (Rex Harrison) right-hand man, Mark Antony (Richard Burton).

Despite premiering on June 12, 1963, it took "Cleopatra" three weeks to reach the top of the box office charts on the weekend of July 3, making $725,000 in that frame. Yet the movie remained in the top spot through the end of September. It would return there in fits and spurts in October and November, ending its run the weekend of November 20. The following week, no box office data was published due to John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Throughout its run, "Cleopatra" made $57 million domestically at the box office and an extra $14 million from international markets. It became the highest-grossing film of 1963 and was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning four of them. Yet, when all was said and done, "Cleopatra" was still seen as a financial disappointment due to an overinflated budget.