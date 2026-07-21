5 Forgotten '80s Cop Shows That Still Hold Up Today

Back in the 1980s, police procedurals ruled the small screen. From the gritty stories laid out by the likes of "Hill Street Blues" to the colorful capers of shows like "Magnum P.I.," there were plenty of police yarns to be enjoyed and lots of different sorts of detectives to follow. But, because there were so many different addictive '80s crime shows on offer, some of the good ones naturally slipped through the cracks.

We've compiled a list of five cop shows from the '80s that have become obscurities over the past few decades. Some focus on private detectives and hobbyists, while others follow the antics of actual officers of the law, whether they're rookies or long-serving, hard-boiled cops. No matter the impression they left, they ought to be better remembered. After all, these forgotten cop shows still hold up today.