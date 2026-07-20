5 Sitcoms Way Better Than Friends

Once upon a time, "Friends" was the very biggest thing on television. Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, this sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004 and spanned ten seasons on NBC, made its six lead actors — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry — into global superstars thanks to the snappy, quippy show's depiction of six friends finding love, getting into shenanigans, and drinking gallons of coffee in New York City. The show begins when Aniston's spoiled, pampered Rachel Green suddenly shows up at Central Perk (home of the aforementioned gallons of coffee) in a wedding dress after running away from her own ceremony. There, she reunites with her old friend Monica Geller (Cox), Monica's lovestruck brother Ross (Schwimmer), and their buddies Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, and Chandler Bing (Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Perry), becoming a sextet and embarking on increasingly goofy adventures together.

With the utmost due respect to "Friends," a cultural juggernaut that paved the way for a ton of other sitcoms like it, it just isn't the best example of the "buddies hang out and get into scrapes" format. Since "Friends" — and even during its run — other shows have improved upon this basic formula, making "Friends" look practically subpar. So what shows took influence from "Friends" (or competed against it in the ratings way back when) and surpassed it? Here are five sitcoms that absolutely blow "Friends" out of the water.