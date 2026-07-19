5 Best Horror Movies Of All Time, According To Letterboxd Users

What are the best horror movies ever made? Everyone has their own answer, and that extends to various communities of film fans around the world, including the cinephiles who inhabit Letterboxd.

Over the years, the Letterboxd community –- who rate and review movies with a pure and honest eye -– has collectively fallen in love with horror films from around the world. They come from a variety of cinematic eras, cultures, and subgenres, and because Letterboxd users are constantly adding ratings, whether evaluating movies for the first time or revisiting and re-scoring them, the list is always evolving. The site's official list of the top 250 horror films of all time is a monumental snapshot of the genre, but only a handful of movies can compete for the top spot on that list.

So, which are at the top, according to Letterboxd? The list can change in a heartbeat, but as of July 2026, these are the best horror movies ever in the eyes of Letterboxd users, from longtime classics to relative newcomers.