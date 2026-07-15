The No. 1 Movie On July 15, 1960 Was An Oscar-Winning Biblical Epic

They don't make them like they used to. Seriously, you'll be hard pressed to find a nearly four-hour biblical epic get made in this day and age, but it doesn't really matter because we'll always have 1959's "Ben-Hur," which remains one of the best historical films of all time.

The film sees Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) betrayed as a child and ascend to the role of a champion charioteer after saving a Roman commander. With his newfound status, he sets out to find the man who betrayed him all those years ago and reunite with his family.

Initially released on November 18. 1959, "Ben-Hur" was the number one film at the box office on July 15, 1960. However, it didn't reach the top spot immediately, not getting there until February 1960, 11 weeks into its run. It went on to make $74 million total worldwide during its original release, the equivalent of about $850 million in today's money.

Its box office milestone occurred a couple of months before the 1960 Oscars ceremony, which took place on April 4 of that year, where it won best picture as well as 10 other honors, including best director for William Wyler and best actor for Charlton Heston. "Ben-Hur" is the epitome of a slow burn, but audiences soon recognized what critics and industry professionals knew all along, and proof-positive that 1959 was one of the greatest years in movie history period.