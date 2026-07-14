The Only Hulk Explainer You Need Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Brand new day, same old Hulk –- this summer, Marvel's jade giant is sure to put the "smash" back in smash hit, as the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) returns to theater screens in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." But before putting on your best pair of purple pants and heading to the multiplex, check out the video above for all the information you'll need on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest (and we mean biggest) hero.

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, the Hulk made his debut in 1962's "The Incredible Hulk" volume 1 #1. Bruce Banner is a brilliant but emotionally repressed scientist, until accidental exposure to a radioactive "gamma bomb" changes him into a super-strong, rage-fueled monster. With his transformations triggered by his emotional state, Bruce Banner and the Hulk are Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde for the atomic age. The reluctant hero has been a pop culture juggernaut ever since, appearing in hundreds of comic books, a popular 1977 CBS television series, and a 2003 movie by Oscar-winning director Ang Lee.

He is also one of the first heroes of the MCU. Introduced in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," where the titular character was played by Edward Norton, he becomes one of the Avengers' most unpredictable members –- though there are still rules that even he has to follow. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" marks his twelfth appearance in the blockbuster superhero franchise, and it doesn't look like the Hulk is going to stop smashing things anytime soon.