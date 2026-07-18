Was There A Stray Ent Near The Shire During The Lord Of The Rings?

J.R.R. Tolkien's Ents show up for the first time in force in "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers," the second entry in the trilogy. They have a pivotal role in stopping the rogue Wizard Saruman. Their main role in the story plays out in the southern reaches of Middle-earth, but there is a brief mention of an Ent as far north as the Shire. That moment comes in the first book, "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," where Sam talks about "Tree-men" stalking along the edges of his homeland.

It turns out this is more than a vague comment. The original Tree-men line comes early in the book, when Sam debates with others at a local pub about sightings of oddities around the borders of the Shire. Sam (who is the true hero of "The Lord of the Rings," per Tolkien himself) points out that his cousin saw what he calls giant "Tree-men." He says these enormous beings have been spotted just north of the Shire, adding, "This one was as big as an elm tree, and walking -– walking seven yards to a stride, if it was an inch."

On the surface, this is simply a fun if somewhat cryptic comment. Sure, it could be an Ent, but is it? Are readers supposed to just guess? They had to back when the book was published back in July 1954, but, eventually, the author himself weighed in on the Ent question. Tolkien came right out and confirmed the identity of Sam's Tree-man in a letter to a fan years after "The Fellowship of the Ring" hit book stores.