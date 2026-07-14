House Of The Dragon Season 3 Puts Two Of The Most Underrated Star Wars Actors Back Together

We are living in a golden age of sci-fi and fantasy television, and few series have achieved as much acclaim in those genres over the last five years as "Andor" from the Star Wars universe and the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon." The latter, currently in its third season on HBO, has now intersected with "Andor" in a fun way for fans of both shows, bringing two supporting actors from the Star Wars series into close proximity in Westeros.

British actor Joplin Sibtain played Cassian Andor's close friend Brasso on "Andor," a stalwart member of the community on the scrapyard planet of Ferrix. Brasso takes up arms (well, bricks) against the Imperial occupation at the end of "Andor" Season 1 and leaves the planet with the rest of Cassian's remaining inner circle, only to be shot dead by Stormtroopers in the first arc of Season 2. In "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Sibtain plays Ser Jon Roxton (aka "Bold" Jon Roxton), a knight and the right-hand man of the sinister Ormund Hightower (James Norton).

While most "Andor" fans likely recognized Sibtain right away (his impressive stature makes him hard to miss), many may not have realized he's joined in "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Episode 4 by another denizen of Ferrix — Abhin Galeya, who plays scrap shop proprietor Salman Paak on "Andor." In "House of the Dragon" Season 3, Galeya plays Leo, the brother of Hugh Hammer's wife Kat. He has a couple of fraught encounters with Ormund's men, including Ser Roxton, and things sadly go the same way for him as they do for Salman in "Andor" Season 1.