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The death of Sam Neill at age 78 has shocked fans of the acclaimed character actor all over the world. Neill passed away on July 13, 2026, which put his name on every movie fan's lips. Many people are no doubt planning to revisit his films over the coming days, just to remind themselves of how great Neill was at what he did. If you could ask Neill himself, however, there is one particular movie that you should skip.

In his 2023 memoir "Did I Ever Tell You This?" the actor wrote about a project that he considered the worst Sam Neill movie out there. The film in question is the French English-language sports drama "United Passions: The Birth of the World Cup," a FIFA-themed movie from 2014 that Neill never personally saw. Even so, he still had no problem labeling it his worst effort by some margin.

"Possibly the worst title ever of a film. And I'm reliably told (I haven't seen it) that it is rated as one of the worst films ever made, if not the worst," Neill wrote. "Frankly, I couldn't give a damn. It was financed by FIFA itself, a vanity project if ever there was one. The offer came, and it came with a lot of money. Ridiculous."