Sam Neill Shares Encouraging Statement To Worried Fans

Fans of beloved screen actor Sam Neill were recently heartbroken to learn that the "Jurassic Park," "Possession," and "Peaky Blinders" star is battling cancer. As is human nature, many seeing those headlines assumed the worst, but Neill recently took to Instagram to share some encouraging words about his current health status.

Neill revealed details about his cancer diagnosis in an interview with The Guardian to promote his upcoming book. But the resultant headlines and outpourings of grief from fans provoked Neill to make another statement on his own. "[M]y news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good."

That alone will come as a huge relief to the actor's many fans, but fortunately, he went into even more detail about what's currently going on in his life, and the multitude of upcoming projects he has to look forward to in hopefully continuing good health.