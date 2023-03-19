Sam Neill Shares Encouraging Statement To Worried Fans
Fans of beloved screen actor Sam Neill were recently heartbroken to learn that the "Jurassic Park," "Possession," and "Peaky Blinders" star is battling cancer. As is human nature, many seeing those headlines assumed the worst, but Neill recently took to Instagram to share some encouraging words about his current health status.
Neill revealed details about his cancer diagnosis in an interview with The Guardian to promote his upcoming book. But the resultant headlines and outpourings of grief from fans provoked Neill to make another statement on his own. "[M]y news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it's sort of 'Cancer! Cancer! Cancer!' Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good."
That alone will come as a huge relief to the actor's many fans, but fortunately, he went into even more detail about what's currently going on in his life, and the multitude of upcoming projects he has to look forward to in hopefully continuing good health.
Neill says he wishes the headlines focused more on his upcoming book
Sam Neill's somewhat lengthy statement on Instagram went on: "I'm alive and kicking and I'm going to work. I'm very happy to be going back to work. We start filming in seven days' time. I'm doing a thing called 'Apples Never Fall' with Annette Bening, and a really wonderful cast."
That's good news for anyone hoping to see Neill add another film to his already impressive filmography. And Neill has more good news for fans regarding both his health and his upcoming book: "I just wish the headline wasn't 'that thing' so much, because the main thing is that I have written this book. It's called 'Did I Ever Tell You This.' And it does mention cancer because that's the sort of context in which I wrote it. But I didn't really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment, and I am used to going to work and I suddenly couldn't go to work."
The actor kept busy during cancer treatment by writing "Did I Ever Tell You This," and if it manages to capture even a fraction of the charm Neill illustrates on social media, it should be a pretty good read.