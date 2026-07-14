How Strong Is Spider-Man In The MCU Vs The Comics?
Ever since he debuted in "Amazing Fantasy" #15 in 1962, Spider-Man has been described as having the proportional strength of a spider. Essentially, that means the character's strength is comparable to that of a spider of equal mass. Unfortunately, that's not actually quantifiable, thanks to the plethora of spider species on the planet. Still, estimating Spidey's strength is difficult but not entirely out of the realm of possibility. The Wall Crawler's abilities have developed over decades in the comics, but there's lots of points of comparison to use.
Meanwhile, Peter Parker has also appeared in film, from the original Sam Raimi trilogy to the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. In terms of strength, the MCU's Spidey isn't weak by any means, but like his time in comics, the on-screen character typically holds back in a fight. He doesn't want to punch a bad guy and smash a vital structure. He's, at heart, a good kid, and a good man.
Peter Parker remains capable of it, however, and that's only one of the many Spider-Man facts you may not know. Determining how both types of Spider-Men compare requires analyzing their feats across both formats and determining (roughly) where they stand. For the most part, these variants appear to be similarly classed in terms of strength, but one version has the advantage of being in print for 60+ years, while the other has been around since 2016 (yes, we're sticking with Tom Holland's variant, not his originally out of universe predecessors). Here's how Spider-Man's strength in the MCU compares to his version in comics.
Spider-Man's strength in the MCU
By the time Tom Holland took on the role in the MCU, Spider-Man's strength had appeared in numerous cartoons and live-action film franchises, and they all came close to one another in terms of strength. Still, Marvel Studios doesn't hold back with the MCU version of the character who holds together a bisected Staten Island Ferry using his sturdy webbing and all of his endurance. Those vessels weigh thousands of tons, making this a particularly impressive example of Spidey's strength.
When he first faces off against the Winter Soldier, Spidey easily catches Bucky's titanium fist, showing no effort whatsoever as he's mesmerized by the technology used to built the prosthetic arm. He can also stop a moving car from crashing into a bus and tosses a building's debris about whenever necessary. While quantifying Spidey's strength in the MCU is difficult, he's clearly up there in terms of what a street-level superhero can do. In "Avengers: Infinity War," Spider-Man is more of a nuisance when he faces Thanos, though he almost pulls the Infinity Gauntlet off the Mad Titan's fist.
Fans have been arguing over Spider-Man's strength in the MCU for years, with some suggesting he can lift 10, 20, or up to 50 tons, which would make him stronger than his comic book counterpart. That said, there's no consensus among fans, and looking at his many impressive abilities, the two versions are closely matched, if not the same. Still, looking at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer, it appears as if Spidey is up for a significant enhancement to his strength.
Spider-Man's strength in Marvel Comics
Like any long-published comic book character, Spider-Man's strength has gone up and down depending on the story, writer, and artist working on him. Marvel classifies Spider-Man's strength as a four out of seven, indicating that he can lift 10 to 25+ tons. Granted, he's lifted far heavier objects when pushed to his limits, and in the above panel, he's listed fourth after Thor, Hulk, and the Thing. Spider-Man has evolved over the years, too, doing normal things like growing six arms. There's also plenty of variants, with their own capabilities and strengths.
There's a Spider-Hulk, Spider-Naut, and a Captain Universe Spider-Man, to name a few. These are all considerably stronger than the MCU's version of ol' Web-Head, but the baseline Peter Parker Spider-Man from the pages of Earth-616 is still a major player. He's lifted parts of buildings that collapsed down on him, and has gone up against some incredibly powerful characters. Still, his listed strength of 10-25+ tons puts him at the lower end of superhero potential, while keeping him one of the strongest street-level heroes in the Marvel Universe.
While Spider-Man in the MCU appears to have the same level of strength as his comic book version, the latter still has the strength advantage. In comics, Spidey's actual power tends to be whatever the story requires, so in one panel, he may barely win in a fight, while in another, he might lift and chuck a vehicle the size of a bodega. The advantage of having 60+ years in print offers more variance and story-driven requirements, and that flexibility keeps the comic book character empowered above and beyond the abilities of his MCU variant.