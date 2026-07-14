How Strong Is Spider-Man In The MCU Vs The Comics?

Ever since he debuted in "Amazing Fantasy" #15 in 1962, Spider-Man has been described as having the proportional strength of a spider. Essentially, that means the character's strength is comparable to that of a spider of equal mass. Unfortunately, that's not actually quantifiable, thanks to the plethora of spider species on the planet. Still, estimating Spidey's strength is difficult but not entirely out of the realm of possibility. The Wall Crawler's abilities have developed over decades in the comics, but there's lots of points of comparison to use.

Meanwhile, Peter Parker has also appeared in film, from the original Sam Raimi trilogy to the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe. In terms of strength, the MCU's Spidey isn't weak by any means, but like his time in comics, the on-screen character typically holds back in a fight. He doesn't want to punch a bad guy and smash a vital structure. He's, at heart, a good kid, and a good man.

Peter Parker remains capable of it, however, and that's only one of the many Spider-Man facts you may not know. Determining how both types of Spider-Men compare requires analyzing their feats across both formats and determining (roughly) where they stand. For the most part, these variants appear to be similarly classed in terms of strength, but one version has the advantage of being in print for 60+ years, while the other has been around since 2016 (yes, we're sticking with Tom Holland's variant, not his originally out of universe predecessors). Here's how Spider-Man's strength in the MCU compares to his version in comics.