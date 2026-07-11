Star Wars' Ultimate Jedi Isn't Who You Think It Is

In 1977, George Lucas introduced us to the Jedi with "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." An all but extinct order with access to the then-ill-defined Force, they were space wizards with laser swords, and their presence in this hero's journey was reduced to a singular eccentric. In the years that followed, the Force and all its accoutrements — the Jedi, the evil Sith, the Force – became aspects of pop culture. Over time, the Jedi evolved a history as an organized (and still mostly extinct) order of monkish warriors capable of tremendous power. More than a few Jedi from canon stand out, and every fan has a favorite or two.

Luke Skywalker is one of the franchise's most powerful Jedi, naturally. He's the hero who helped defeat the Empire, and turned his equally gifted father, Anakin Skywalker, back to the light. By the time of the sequels, he'd re-established the Order as best as he could. But he didn't have access to the generations of training his predecessors enjoyed. The new Jedi are removed from the flaws and fame that created their downfall.

Many Jedi who came before Luke were taught discipline, lightsaber mastery, and control of the Force. And only one used all of that to not just survive extinction, but prepare the transition to a fresh generation of Jedi. That person was the lonely eccentric from the original film: Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When we first meet Obi-Wan, he's an old man; one who sacrifices himself before the end of the film. As the franchise expanded, countless Jedi earned names, and the legacies of masters like Yoda made them powers to be reckoned with. Yet it's not the Force and its strength that makes Kenobi the greatest of all Jedi. There's much more to his story.