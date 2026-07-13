How Strong Is Hulk In The MCU Vs The Comics?

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe launched in 2008, it did so with two films: "Iron Man" and "The Incredible Hulk." While the actor who portrays the Jade Giant has since changed, one thing has remained the same — the Hulk is immeasurably strong. He also goes through lots of changes, and since his reintroduction to the silver screen in 2008, the Hulk has done a lot in the MCU that demonstrates how incredible he truly is. It's the same in the comics, though Hulk's history dates back to 1962.

Whenever a comic book character is lifted from the page and transformed for a movie, there are going to be alterations. Most costumes that look good in comics don't translate well to live-action, but that's never been much of an issue with the Hulk, as he's typically portrayed wearing tattered purple pants. In terms of his strength, the comics have maintained a sliding scale, enhancing or reducing it depending on the stories, writers, and artists.

Still, when someone as popular as the Hulk is adapted, fans inevitably ask how he compares from the movies to the comics. For the most part, the MCU's version of the Hulk is a close approximation of his comic book counterpart, though, as of writing, he's not as strong. That's largely due to several story arcs that saw the Savage Hulk transform over the years into the Immortal and Worldbreaker Hulks, among others. Here's how the Hulk's strength compares between his comic book and movie versions.