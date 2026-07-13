5 Worst Things Tyrion Lannister Ever Did On Game Of Thrones, Ranked

For most "Game of Thrones" fans, Tyrion Lannister, the main character brought to life on the HBO series by Peter Dinklage, is a hero — albeit a flawed one. After George R.R. Martin created this beloved figure in his fantasy series "A Song of Ice and Fire," which serves as the source material for (most of) "Game of Thrones," Dinklage, who won an astonishing four Emmy Awards as Tyrion, perfectly portrayed Tyrion's wit, charm, and intelligence. Often rudely referred to as "the Half-Man" or "the Imp," Tyrion, who is canonically a dwarf, is usually the smartest person in the room. Even though Dinklage apparently had to be convinced to take on the role for fear that it would "stereotype" him — Dinklage was born with achondroplasia, which affected his bone growth and means he is four feet and five inches tall as an adult — we're certainly all grateful that he did. It's impossible to imagine any other performer so perfectly embodying Tyrion in every single way, and it's impossible to imagine "Game of Thrones" without either Tyrion or Dinklage.

Here's the thing, though. Tyrion isn't perfect. Yes, he's entertaining, an absolute delight to watch, and always has a quip or bon mot at the ready, and more to the point, he is essentially "good." Things aren't black and white in the world of "Game of Thrones," though, and arguable protagonists like Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen manage to do plenty of bad things throughout the narrative too. So what are the worst things Tyrion ever does on "Game of Thrones?" Here they are — and they're ranked from "pretty bad" to "completely unforgivable." Also, this should go without saying, but full series spoilers ahead!