All 6 Evil Dead Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

We're about to get a lot more Evil Dead, as this summer's "Evil Dead Burn" will be followed by next year's prequel to the original, "Evil Dead Wrath." This is great news considering the long waits between each of the previous movies; the three-year gap between 2023's "Evil Dead Rise" and "Burn" is the shortest pause between entries so far, with bolder and bloodier stories on the way.

Sam Raimi's original low-budget horror was a pioneering work of indie cinema, and remains an enduring cult classic. His two sequels further established Raimi as one of the great American horror directors, with his distinct blend of gore and slapstick eventually landing him the job on the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange movies. It's one of the best regarded horror trilogies within the genre, with its reputation unaffected by years of endless sequels and reboots; Raimi and star Bruce Campbell have remained involved even as younger filmmakers took over, ensuring a better batting average than your typical horror saga.

With the sixth film now arriving in theaters, it's time to look back over 40 years of "Evil Dead" and offer our ranking of every film in the series to date, from worst to best. There are no bad movies within the franchise (yet!), but some perfect the blend of slapstick mayhem and gruesome violence better than the others ...