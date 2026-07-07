5 Best Animated Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Animated cinema is "so hot right now", as a certain "Zoolander" baddie might put it. After all, "Inside Out 2" and "Zootopia 2" each topped the yearly domestic box office for 2024 and 2025, respectively, while "KPop Demon Hunters" has become one of the biggest cultural sensations of the decade so far. Meanwhile, programs like the animated productions making up the 25 best Adult Swim series of all time have normalized the idea that animated storytelling isn't just for children. This medium can entertain anyone and hold any sort of story. Given the current immense popularity of animation, the versatility of this medium is getting reinforced every day.

The 98 best animated movies of all time speak to the immense artistry that's existed in this domain for decades. However, what about the animated movie gems that don't get as much attention as "Zootopia 2" or "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle"? So many animated projects get made every year that it's easy for some bangers to get lost in the cracks. The five best animated movies nobody talks about anymore may not be on the tip of everyone's tongue, but that doesn't dilute their individual artistic merits. On the contrary, that reality just makes it extra imperative that these five animated movies get their time in the sun.

After all, these five features reflect the endless storytelling and visual possibilities afforded by the medium of animated filmmaking. That feat alone should catapult these films into way more conversations.