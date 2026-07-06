Ben Affleck's Beloved 2014 Thriller Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix
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On top of his notable body of work as an actor, Ben Affleck has proven himself as a talented and acclaimed writer and director over the years. This combination has made him one of the Hollywood creatives who are worth keeping an eye on regardless of the project. Now, one of Affleck's most famous movies has been blowing up on Netflix, proving once again that he remains a force to be reckoned with. The 2014 thriller "Gone Girl" is making waves on the streaming service, sitting at the number six spot of the streamer's 10 most popular films in the United States as of July 3, 2026.
Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by author Gillian Flynn (who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on),"Gone Girl" is without doubt one of the biggest Ben Affleck movies of all time. When it dropped, it scored rave reviews from critics and earned an impressive $369 million at the worldwide box office against a $61 million budget. With its newfound success on Netflix, it seems pretty clear that the movie's allure hasn't diminished over the years — it hits just as hard today as it did over a decade ago.
Gone Girl is a twisty tale of betrayal
"Gone Girl" begins when Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) discovers that his wife Amy (Rosamund Pike, who was nominated for an Oscar and won a slew of awards for the role) has disappeared mysteriously. A concerning amount of clues point toward Nick having killed Amy, and since she's a well-known writer, the case becomes a matter of national attention. However, there's plenty more to the story.
If you haven't seen "Gone Girl" yet, revealing almost anything beyond this would ruin the experience for you, so we'll stop there. But, suffice to say, the ending of "Gone Girl" is one for the ages, and pretty much everything that happens between the beginning and the end provides a unique thrill ride that explores the theme of betrayal.
The movie wasn't easy to make — for instance, one fight shut down the "Gone Girl" production for days. Still, the end result remains excellent, and "Gone Girl" will almost certainly be remembered as one of Affleck's finest films. Netflix users are evidently aware of this and have given the movie the streaming attention it deserves.