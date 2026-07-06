Ben Affleck's Beloved 2014 Thriller Is Getting A Second Life On Netflix

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On top of his notable body of work as an actor, Ben Affleck has proven himself as a talented and acclaimed writer and director over the years. This combination has made him one of the Hollywood creatives who are worth keeping an eye on regardless of the project. Now, one of Affleck's most famous movies has been blowing up on Netflix, proving once again that he remains a force to be reckoned with. The 2014 thriller "Gone Girl" is making waves on the streaming service, sitting at the number six spot of the streamer's 10 most popular films in the United States as of July 3, 2026.

Directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by author Gillian Flynn (who wrote the book of the same name that the film is based on),"Gone Girl" is without doubt one of the biggest Ben Affleck movies of all time. When it dropped, it scored rave reviews from critics and earned an impressive $369 million at the worldwide box office against a $61 million budget. With its newfound success on Netflix, it seems pretty clear that the movie's allure hasn't diminished over the years — it hits just as hard today as it did over a decade ago.