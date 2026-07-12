The Batman: Part II Fan Theories That Actually Make Sense

Batman has one of the richest galleries of villains in all of comic book history, and it's a shame his live-action movies tend to use the same ones (like the Joker, Catwoman, and the Riddler). But there are plenty of amazing (and not-so amazing) Batman villains who haven't appeared on the big screen. That's what made it exciting when "The Batman: Part II" director Matt Reeves spoke with Josh Horowitz on a red carpet and revealed that a villain he has planned for the sequel has "never really been done in a movie before" (via YouTube).

The word "really" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence, because it implies the character has technically been done before. And while there's been some speculation that Scarlett Johansson will be playing Gilda Dent (wife to Harvey, also known as Two-Face), it wouldn't make sense to bring someone of Johansson's caliber on just to play a wife. It would be more appropriate for her to have a substantial role; and being Andrea Beaumont, also known as the Phantasm, would be a worthy endeavor for her.

Of course, Phantasm's been used before in the 1993 animated film "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." It's one of the best superhero movies made before 2000 and really gets into the tortured psyche of Bruce Wayne, believing he needs to be Batman to make his parents proud while entering into a new romantic relationship with Andrea, who turns out to be the villainous Phantasm. While "Mask of the Phantasm" did receive a theatrical release, it often gets overlooked by the general public. Perhaps Reeves was talking about a villain who hadn't been done in a live-action movie before; and in that case, Phantasm would be a great addition to "Part II" and would save us from yet another Joker as the big bad.