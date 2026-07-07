5 Fantasy TV Shows Way Better Than The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Amazon Prime Video's animated "The Legend of Vox Machina" is something of an odd duck when it comes to its origin story. It started out as an adaptation of "Critical Role," an online Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying show, and specifically its first major campaign. This means that while it's ostensibly a D&D adaptation, but the very specifics of the campaign and the show make it stand out as a truly great fantasy series outside that immediate context, as well.

Dramatic and action-filled with a hefty dose of comedy, "The Legend of Vox Machina" is full of small details you may have missed. To the delight of "Critical Role" fans, it embraces the best of both worlds by starting out with a fresh story before embracing the stories in the series proper — though, in all honesty, for many fans, "The Legend of Vox Machina" itself may just be the series proper now.

The show follows a party of seven characters and an extremely delightful bear called Trinket (Matthew Mercer). Their adventures are as charming as they are addictive, and will appeal to fans of "Critical Role" — as well as all friends of role playing games and fantasy shows, period. What's more, you can binge through the entire series and move right on to its sibling show "The Mighty Nein," which provides even more stories of Exandria.