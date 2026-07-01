The Elle Easter Egg Only Real Legally Blonde Fans Will Notice

Contains spoilers for "Elle," Season 1, Episodes 1 and 3 — "Pilot" and "You're Not The Girl I Thought You Were"

The "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle" is a fresh take on one of Reese Witherspoon's best onscreen performances, with the show following a young Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) as she realizes her knack for justice while navigating high school in 1995 Seattle. This student body thrives on grunge and social causes, which is much different than Elle's California upbringing. It's a change of pace that proves to be the perfect backdrop for "Legally Blonde" Easter eggs, and one nod to Elle's accomplishments is so quick that only real fans will be able to spot it.

About six minutes into "Elle," Season 1, Episode 3, Elle casually walks through the halls of West Rainier High when she passes a sign promoting the debate club. The topic they're focusing on is animal rights, making this sign a clear nod to "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde." The sequel follows Elle (Reese Witherspoon) as she heads to Washington, D.C. to debate animal testing in the cosmetics industry. Her debating skills in the sequel are a triumph, proving how much she's grown since "Legally Blonde." Not only will this clever nod delight fans of the sequel, but "Elle" uses Easter eggs to help highlight another moment that helps her realize her potential in the legal field.