X-Men '97 Season 2 Pays Homage To A Heartbreaking Marvel Story

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 1 — "A Force to be Reckoned With"

They're uncanny, they're astonishing, and they're back -– "X-Men '97" Season 2 is here, and the acclaimed Disney+ series is more extraordinary than ever. In the two years since Season 1's mind-melting, time-bending finale, fans have anticipated the animated debuts of new mutants (and "The New Mutants") from the Marvel Comics Universe. When "X-Men '97" Season 1 confirmed new characters like Sunspot, X-Cutioner, and Maggott, it was clear that any Marvel mutant, no matter how obscure — sorry, Abscissa! –- could make the jump to the small screen.

"X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2, "A Force to be Reckoned With," introduces enough new mutants including Quentin Quire (Thomas Dekker), Monet St. Croix (Miatta Ade Lebile), and Wing (Christopher Barger). Imprisoned "for their own safety" by X-Factor, they're rescued by former X-Man Jubilee (Holly Chou). In an explosive fight scene set to Veruca Salt's "Volcano Girls," Jubilee is nearly overwhelmed by security forces. Then, the sight of a small mutant girl hiding in fear re-ignites her fury –- and her fireworks.

With her distinct skull-like face and hauntingly big eyes, the mutant child Jubilee saves is more important than some may realize. Named Maggie, her cameo appearance in "X-Men '97" is pulled directly from one of the greatest Marvel comic books ever published, albeit one without an X in the title: the 1994 miniseries "Marvels" by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross.