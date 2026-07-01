X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 2 Provides A Unique Twist On The Iconic Intro

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 2 — "A Force to Be Reckoned With"

The intro to "X-Men '97," one of Marvel's best ever animated shows remains instantly recognizable to fans, using the same template and music as the original '90s "X-Men: The Animated Series." While the opening showcases a new animation style and featured characters, Season 2's second episode, titled "A Force to Be Reckoned With," switches things up in the most drastic way yet, replacing the X-Men with the X-Force.

"A Force to Be Reckoned With" is largely an X-Force episode, as Cable (Chris Potter) forms a team with Psylocke, Archangel, Jubilee (Holly Chou), and Sunspot (Gui Agustini). Their purpose is to find and bring back the X-Men who are scattered across the timeline. At the same time, X-Force needs to deal with the emerging X-Factor — led by Cyclops' (Ray Chase) brother and Cable's uncle, Havok — who are working with the government. In this show, X really gon' give it to ya!

As the ultimate tribute to X-Force's influence, the intro swaps out all the original X-Men and replaces them with the characters featured in the episode. Fortunately, nobody tinkered with the music because that would have been as sacrilegious as skipping the intro itself.