Minions & Monsters Review: Hollywood Is The Perfect Playground For The Minions

"Minions & Monsters" follows a different tribe of the Minions than we're used to seeing with Gru (Steve Carell), and it gives their typical modus operandi a useful wrinkle that reaps real dividends. The Minions usually build their entire lives around seeking out evil leaders to follow and support, a reason for being that's always been playfully at odds with their relative adorableness. But this little tale is about a pair of Minions who break away from that nefarious pursuit. Told through a framing device at a film history museum, we're told a story about James and Henry, and their rightful place in the annals of cinematic achievement.

This particular tribe goes through multiple failures trying to align themselves with the right big boss. They accidentally become early Hollywood darlings after getting involved in a daring train chase that turns out to be a film directed by Max (voiced by Christoph Waltz). A pair of producing brothers, both voiced by Jeff Bridges, then cast the Minions in a series of films during the silent era. This section features beautiful homages to Buster Keaton, Charlie Chaplin, and the like, but when the talkies come around, a bunch of cute, chaotic creatures who speak "minionese" can't hack it.

The rest of the tribe, led by traditionalist Dick, gives up Hollywood and teams up with Dort (Jesse Eisenberg), an alien robot who could be the boss of their dreams if he wasn't falling for Debbie (Zoey Deutch), a suffragette, sending the Minions on an unexpected journey to get women the right to vote. But James, having been shown to be an artsy sort from the jump, is bitten by the motion picture bug and seeks to helm an independent monster movie that will get them back into the audience's good graces. Henry has always been on the same page as James, willing to do whatever it takes to help him exercise his artistic vision. Unfortunately, in trying to make his dream creature feature, James gets involved with Goomi (Trey Parker), a mischievous and cutesy monster who perverts their wholesome plans to suit his own nefarious aims.

Along the way, Pierre Coffin stages some of the franchise's best gags and most gorgeously realized sequences, weaving in tons of meta humor and bits of real film history through the prism of bombastic, Minion-y action. Some of the non-movie related subplots fail to live up to the brilliance of the main bits, but those are executed so well, it's hardly worth quibbling about.