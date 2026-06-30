The Only Three Animated Movies Ever Nominated For Best Picture At The Oscars

Animation is as viable as any other storytelling medium. This is a rich realm abundant in compelling stories and artists that has delivered a deluge of glorious motion pictures, including the most beautiful stop-motion animated films ever. However, that doesn't mean animated features automatically get the respect they deserve in many corners. During the annual award season race especially, it becomes clear that many view animation as simply something for children. Thus, there have been countless instances of animated features getting snubbed in major categories, including at the Oscars, that are always dominated by live-action motion pictures.

This has resulted in, among other facets of the status quo, only a handful of animated titles getting into the best picture Oscar category. More specifically, only three animated motion pictures have ever broken into this particular Academy Awards domain. These features are an esteemed trio of projects that remain aspirational for any animated movie looking to break into Oscar categories beyond the best animated feature and best original song realms. To boot, each of these three animated best picture Oscar nominees were part of larger narratives related to award season that are fascinating to unpack.

No film exists in a vacuum, and all three of these animated best picture nominees represented historic turning points for the Academy Awards and the studios behind these titles. There may be only three animated films in history to score best picture Oscar nods, but each one provides plenty to talk about.