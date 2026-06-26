This Folk Horror Movie From The Director Of Ex Machina Is Taking Over HBO Max

Alex Garland has been wowing movie audiences since they saw "28 Days Later" in 2002. Garland penned the script for the movie, which Danny Boyle directed, and he's been involved in the franchise ever since. After the success of "28 Days Later," Garland went on to write other films like "Sunshine," "Never Let Me Go," and "Dredd."

Garland made his directorial debut with 2014's "Ex Machina," which he also wrote. That movie took a horrifying look at artificial intelligence, becoming an intense psychological thriller involving tech billionaire Nathan (Oscar Isaac), programmer Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), and potentially sentient machine Ava (Alicia Vikander). "Ex Machina" won an Oscar for best achievement in visual effects and also earned a nomination for best original screenplay. Sci-fi fans consider it to be one of the best robot movies of all time.

The creator has stayed plenty busy since, and Garland continued exploring the potential of horror stories. 2022's "Men" was the second horror film that Garland both wrote and directed, turning to folk horror after the cosmic dread of "Annihilation." "Men" has recently climbed its way into the top 10 most streamed movies on HBO Max, and it's not hard to understand why. The movie is a disturbing and sometimes baffling examination of grief that has more in common with "Ex Machina" than you might think. It's also one of Garland's most divisive films.