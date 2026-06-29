Superman: The Movie's Awful Time Travel Ending Is Way Better With This DC Comics-Inspired Fan Theory

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Film aficionados can debate what the best fictional depiction of time travel is until the proverbial cows come home. Still, regardless of whether you prefer Bill and Ted's phone booth or the DeLorean, chances are that we can all agree on what the worst depiction of time travel in a major motion picture is: Superman's (Christopher Reeve) absurd "spin the globe backwards by flying around it real quick" maneuver in Richard Donner's otherwise superb "Superman: The Movie."

You know the one. When Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) attempts to become a mega-rich real estate mogul by sinking half the U.S. in a bid to raise the value of his personal, landlocked estate holdings, one of his missiles causes widespread destruction, causing the death of Lois Lane (Margot Kidder). To counter all this, Superman flies rapidly around Earth, seemingly causing the planet's spin to change direction and move back in time to undo the damage.

This, of course, isn't a thing. As everyone and their crystal memory hologram father should know, you can't turn back time by physically reversing the globe's spin direction. But what if Superman actually knew what he was doing, and instead of time travel, he used a key DC Comics concept called Hypertime? Fanon Fixing Canon investigates.