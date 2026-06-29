Uhura's 5 Best Star Trek: The Original Series Episodes, Ranked

Starbuck, Dana Scully, Ellen Ripley, Leeloo, Zoë Washburne, Sarah Connor — the science fiction world is full of intelligent, tough-as-nails women for young girls to look up to. But decades before those ladies arrived on the scene, the world had Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), the quick-thinking, hard-working voice of the Enterprise on "Star Trek: The Original Series."

A Nairobi-born linguistics and communications genius, Uhura served under Captain Christopher Pike (Jeffrey Hunter/Sean Penney) and Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) before eventually moving into the Starfleet command program. Beautiful, brilliant, and fluent in 37 languages, Uhura is essential to the ship's operations and, as such, is one of the team's most respected bridge officers. She is also gifted in vocal music and dancing, and has a great eye for decor, as exhibited by the officer's quarters, where she pays tribute to her Kenyan heritage.

Whether she's translating an alien language or charming the men of Enterprise, our favorite glamorous, green-earringed officer represents the best of both Starfleet and Earth. Although some might feel she doesn't get nearly enough screen time, every second with Nyota front and center positively sparkles. To pay tribute to the late great Nichelle Nichols, we're ranking Uhura's top five "TOS" episodes from adorable to downright amazing.