Jackass: Best And Last Review - A Shameless Cash Grab Finale From The Slapstick Kings

What "Jackass: Best and Last" does have in its favor is that it's the only major studio wide release this year likely to trigger consistent belly laughs, although the archive footage bears most of the heavy lifting there. The gross-out gags and the over-the-top slapstick violence are what people remember from the franchise, but the back catalog sequences offer a reminder that these guys have natural comic instincts even when they're not relying on elaborate forms of punishment.

An incidental scene from the first "Jackass" movie, where they irritate golfers about to make big swings by playing loud air horns, is deployed early and sums up the admirably reckless spirit of the series better than anything else here. The crew has never been mean-spirited — including to each other as they put themselves through the ringer, as improbable as that might sound — and even their jostles with the general public are designed to put themselves in the line of fire for our entertainment. The end credits offer special thanks to both Buster Keaton and Tom & Jerry, and the series has proved enduring because it's always remained true to that simple slapstick ingenuity, with a healthy dose of John Waters' homoerotic gross-out thrown in for good measure.

Many of the archive set pieces still get a good laugh, and for a more casual fan like me, there was a joy in seeing some of their earliest Jackass prototypes dating back to the 1990s, which have never been allowed to be broadcast. The movie opens with Johnny Knoxville shooting himself in the chest (don't worry, there were nude mags to blunt the impact) and later features him being put inside a cardboard box and pushed down the stairs, which MTV never aired out of fears it was too easy to imitate. A quick look online after the screening and I found both clips already on YouTube, where they've sat for years, with the former clip every bit as nail-biting at home on a laptop as it was with a packed crowd.

Then there's an unaired scene from the pilot where Knoxville tried to get arrested in downtown LA wearing a prison uniform, an infamous bit which, quite honestly, you can understand why it was left on the cutting room floor; there's no real comedic payoff. It's good that these scenes have been given something of an official release after living in limbo, but they'll hardly entice die-hards that this is worth their time.