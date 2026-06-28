5 Best Space Horror Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

Alexandre Aja's 2021 Netflix film "Oxygen" is not for the faint of heart, especially if you happen to be claustrophobic. The movie begins when a woman (Mélanie Laurent) wakes up inside a cryogenic pod without any sense of who or where she is, let alone why she's there. The only thing she has for company is an artificial intelligence (voiced by Mathieu Amalric) that's in charge of the unit, but she doesn't have full access to its functions. Also, much like the title suggests, she's rapidly running out of one very crucial element, making it just a matter of time before she suffocates to death. What's more, the authorities and loved ones she's able to connect via the pod's communication systems refuse to help her or even truly acknowledge her existence.

This is just the basic setup, though. "Oxygen" reveals its secrets slowly, and we find out hair-raising truths about what's really going on and who the woman really is. To describe the plot any further than this would be to venture unnecessarily into spoiler territory, but it's safe to say that by the time the ending of "Oxygen" arrives, the movie has pulled the rug from under the viewer multiple times.

All in all, it's surprising that "Oxygen" doesn't appear more often in the conversation of great and terrifying sci-fi movies. Twisty, tense, and incredibly frightening at times, this French-language film nevertheless delivers the goods for fans of the genre.