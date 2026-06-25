5 Celebrities Banned From Late Night Talk Shows

It feels increasingly common for late night talk shows to feel like an outdated concept. Now that anyone with a YouTube channel can talk to celebrities, people don't have to stay up until 11:30 p.m. on a weeknight to see a comedian chat with an actor and hear about the latest movie they're in. We're inundated with that information all the time, and after all, no one's expecting anything crazy out of a talk show appearance. A celebrity promotes whatever project they have coming up, they share a few laughs, and everyone goes on their way.

But every so often, something truly unhinged occurs. Maybe it's captured on camera or maybe it's something only a select few are privy to at first. But whatever happens, it's enough to get the celebrity banned from a particular late night show.

Even the best late night hosts of all time aren't immune to being utterly disrespected by their guests. These celebrities banned from late night talk shows all share one thing in common: a wild story that explains why they've been uninvited from ever appearing on the program again. On the other hand, maybe modern talk shows could use more of these incidents to encourage viewers to tune back in.