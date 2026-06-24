The Two Best Vampire Movies Of All Time, According To Rotten Tomatoes

When it comes to the bloodsuckers — the fabled creatures of the night — cinema has showered them with enough screentime to last forever. It's to the point that it becomes a thankless job to pick out the best of the best. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the best vampire movies of all time are "Vampyr" and "Let the Right One In."

While both are undisputed classics, it's surprising to see them ranked higher than a number of similarly celebrated films. For example, 1922's "Nosferatu," starring Max Schreck as Count Orlok, sports a 97% score, but only occupies No. 4 on the list. Similarly, 1992's "Bram Stoker's Dracula," a visual marvel and the undisputed gold standard interpretation of Dracula in the modern era, only finds itself at No. 27. It seems critics really didn't like Keanu Reeves' portrayal of Jonathan Harker in that movie.

What's welcome to see are the number of newer films soaring on the list. "Sinners" is only 1% behind "Vampyr" and "Let the Right One In," while Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" remake scares away at No. 13.