5 Most Influential Horror Movies Of The 21st Century (So Far)

As "Obsession" and "Backrooms" rewrite all the box office rules in 2026, it's clearer than ever that horror cinema has captured the general zeitgeist. The genre is in an especially prosperous position in the modern era, as audiences flock to the cinema for scary motion pictures of all kinds. The decade's thriving horror scene got off to an immediate great start with the best horror movies of 2020 and hasn't let up since. However, just because we've seen horror cinema so especially flourishing doesn't mean this is the only point in the 21st century when horror has been firing on all cylinders.

In fact, the five most impactful horror movies of the 21st century show how every corner of the modern cinematic landscape has produced tremendously potent productions. Being an influential motion picture isn't the same as being a flawless masterpiece; some of these horror movies are heavily flawed creations that haven't stood the test of time. However, all five of these features were momentous turning points for the American horror scene in very crucial ways. Some of them redefined what kind of horror features got made in the mainstream cinema scene, and others established valuable production companies and producers that would spearhead further acclaimed horror features.

However they've carved out a tremendous legacy, the five most influential horror movies of the 21st century so far are a fascinating batch of films. All of these movies provide a blueprint for the modern renaissance that horror cinema is currently experiencing.