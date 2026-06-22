Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Ending Puts One Character's Future In Doubt

Contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Den of Sin"

Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) has survived plenty of things in her long life — but a Dutton just might be the end of her. During "Den of Sin," she celebrates the 190th anniversary of her family's ancestral ranch, the 10-Petal. But the party is cut short by Carter (Finn Little), who decides to prove to her granddaughter, Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind, who played Dana Caldwell in "The Goldbergs"), that he's the guy she needs after she reacts coolly toward him during the gathering.

Dominos fall until they reach a catastrophic climax. Carter replies to Oreana's increasing distance by getting drunk, and in his stupor he decides to show her that he's a bull, not a steer, to contradict her taunting. He snatches up the bull's head from Beulah's office and waves it about, upsetting Beulah while she's in the middle of a speech celebrating all she's accomplished. She appears to have a heart attack and drops to the ground before being medevaced out of the party. As of this writing, her fate's unknown.

The timing of Beulah's possible heart attack is tragic, because she and stalwart veterinarian Everett McKinney (movie star Ed Harris) were just starting to get close. They had been gently flirting over the course of the season and their connection was on the verge of turning romantic when Beulah was felled. The pair came close to kissing at the party, and even held hands briefly. If she survives her medical emergency, she and Everett might well make a go of it.