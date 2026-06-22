Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Ending Puts One Character's Future In Doubt
Contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Den of Sin"
Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening) has survived plenty of things in her long life — but a Dutton just might be the end of her. During "Den of Sin," she celebrates the 190th anniversary of her family's ancestral ranch, the 10-Petal. But the party is cut short by Carter (Finn Little), who decides to prove to her granddaughter, Oreana (Natalie Alyn Lind, who played Dana Caldwell in "The Goldbergs"), that he's the guy she needs after she reacts coolly toward him during the gathering.
Dominos fall until they reach a catastrophic climax. Carter replies to Oreana's increasing distance by getting drunk, and in his stupor he decides to show her that he's a bull, not a steer, to contradict her taunting. He snatches up the bull's head from Beulah's office and waves it about, upsetting Beulah while she's in the middle of a speech celebrating all she's accomplished. She appears to have a heart attack and drops to the ground before being medevaced out of the party. As of this writing, her fate's unknown.
The timing of Beulah's possible heart attack is tragic, because she and stalwart veterinarian Everett McKinney (movie star Ed Harris) were just starting to get close. They had been gently flirting over the course of the season and their connection was on the verge of turning romantic when Beulah was felled. The pair came close to kissing at the party, and even held hands briefly. If she survives her medical emergency, she and Everett might well make a go of it.
Beulah's tragic past was also revealed in Den of Sin
Beulah and Everett's touching moment at the party came as a huge contrast to the flashbacks sprinkled throughout "Den of Sin," which dropped some shocking reveals about Beulah's past. Through these difficult-to-watch glimpses from her past, we learn that a younger Beulah (Rebeca Robles) was raped by a stranger named Luke (Cameron Cowperthwaite), leading to the conception of Rob-Will (Jai Courtney). After the assault, Beulah shoots Luke to death.
Naturally, Beulah's problems in the present don't start and end with Carter acting out after getting drunk. She names her son, the messy Rob-Will, as her successor at the party, despite the fact that she had previously promised to turn the ranch over to her adopted son and loyal right-hand man Joaquin Jackson Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba). Who will ultimately hold the keys to the 10-Petal? And will Beulah make a full recovery? Audiences will have to keep tuning in to find out.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).